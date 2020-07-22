87ºF

If you are disabled and need help with WJXT’s or WCWJ's FCC public inspection file, call (904) 393-9801.

Sports

NFL will require all fans at games to wear face coverings this year

Justin Barney, Sports editor

Tags: NFL, coronavirus
Excited fans of the Jacksonville Jaguars after the team quickly scores back-to-back touchdowns against the Indianapolis Colts in the fourth quarter at TIAA Bank Field on December 29, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Harry Aaron/Getty Images)
Excited fans of the Jacksonville Jaguars after the team quickly scores back-to-back touchdowns against the Indianapolis Colts in the fourth quarter at TIAA Bank Field on December 29, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Harry Aaron/Getty Images) (2019 Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The NFL will require all fans attending games this season — if they are allowed at all — to wear face coverings.

Brian McCarthy of the league’s public relations department said on Twitter Wednesday afternoon that those in attendance at games will need to be wearing something to cover their face.

Teams are the league have already announced significant reductions in stadium capacity due to the coronavirus. The Jaguars announced earlier this month that face coverings would be required at TIAA Bank Field and capacity would be reduced to 25%.

The New York Jets and Giants announced that they won’t have fans at all this season.

The NFL’s announcement means that fans at all games are required to wear them this season.

“For those wondering, yes, it is league-wide; fans at NFL games this season will be required to wear face coverings.”

NFL training camps open in full next week and the first regular season game of the 2020 season is in just 50 days.

The league scrapped the full preseason schedule due to COVID-19 and is planning on the full 16-game regular season.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: