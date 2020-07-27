75ºF

Jaguars place 4 rookies on reserve/COVID-19 list as training camp approaches

Justin Barney, Sports editor

A Jacksonville Jaguars helmet on the sidelines before a 2019 game with the Panthers. (2019 Grant Halverson)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars announced on Monday that four players have been placed on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list.

The team said that it placed four rookies, corners Luq Barcoo and Josiah Scott, defensive tackle DeVon Hamilton and offensive lineman Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms on their reserve/COVID-19 list.

Rookies reported to training camp last week.

The reserve/COVID-19 list is for NFL players to place teams on following a positive test or those who are in quarantine after being in close contact with someone who tested positive.

The Jaguars open training camp on Tuesday.

Scott said on Twitter that he has tested negative multiple times since his initial false positive test and that he “just had to do the protocol.”

The NFL announced a day earlier that six players had been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

