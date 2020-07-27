Jaguars place 4 rookies on reserve/COVID-19 list as training camp approaches

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars announced on Monday that four players have been placed on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list.

The team said that it placed four rookies, corners Luq Barcoo and Josiah Scott, defensive tackle DeVon Hamilton and offensive lineman Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms on their reserve/COVID-19 list.

Rookies reported to training camp last week.

The reserve/COVID-19 list is for NFL players to place teams on following a positive test or those who are in quarantine after being in close contact with someone who tested positive.

We have placed rookie FB Connor Slomka on our Active/Non-Football Injury list and have placed rookie CB Luq Barcoo, rookie DT DaVon Hamilton, rookie CB Josiah Scott and rookie OL Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms on our Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/1d6I5nddmM — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) July 27, 2020

The Jaguars open training camp on Tuesday.

Scott said on Twitter that he has tested negative multiple times since his initial false positive test and that he “just had to do the protocol.”

My first test for Covid came back positive but then was re-tested multiple times the following days after that and those results have all been negative. My first test was a false positive guys so we’re all good😂just had to do the protocol https://t.co/WBRGQ7BTtC — Josiah Scott (@JosiahScott7) July 27, 2020

The NFL announced a day earlier that six players had been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.