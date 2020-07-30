82ºF

Sports

Gators Breakdown: SEC goes with 10-game conference-only schedule for 2020 | Desmond Watson commits

Season will now kickoff on September 26

David Waters, News4Jax

Tags: Gators Breakdown, Gators Football, Dan Mullen, SEC, 2020, schedule, recruiting, Desmond Watson
photo

With many other major conferences are already announcing conference-only schedules for 2020, the SEC announced on Thursday the conference would do the same and kickoff on September 26.

Join David Waters as he takes a look at this from the Gators’ side of things and answers questions submitted on Periscope. Also, David takes a look at the commitment of defensive tackle Desmond Watson.

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Play | Stitcher

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.