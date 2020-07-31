Jaguars add two players, remove two from reserve/COVID-19 list

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two more Jaguars players have been added to the reserve list for COVID-19, while two others have come off of it.

Jacksonville announced that tight end Charles Jones and cornerback Parry Nickerson had been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Jaguars also removed two players from there, rookies Josiah Scott and Luq Barcoo.

Jacksonville has had eight players in all placed on the list since rookies reported to training camp last week. The Jaguars and Minnesota Vikings have both had a league-high eight on the list in training camp.

The reserve/COVID-19 list is new this year. Players who are added to the list haven’t necessarily tested positive for the virus. Those who are placed on it have either tested positive or is in quarantine after being around an infected person or has been in contact with someone who is thought to have the virus.

Teams and agents are not allowed to disclose the reason why a player is added to that list. Players are free to disclose the reason why they are on there. Scott said after he was added to the list that he initially tested positive but was negative for the virus in subsequent tests.

In addition to Barcoo, Jones, Nickerson and Scott, rookie defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton, rookie offensive lineman Tre/Vour Wallace-Simms, right tackle Jawaan Taylor and offensive lineman Ryan Pope have all been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list in training camp.

Around the NFL through Thursday, a total of 57 players have been on the reserve/COVID-19 list.