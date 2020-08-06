Florida State’s reworked football schedule for 2020 released

Florida State’s revised 2020 football schedule with ten ACC games and one non-conference home game was released Thursday.

The new schedule included all of the previous conference opponents, but ads Georgia Tech, North Carolina, and Virginia to the list of home games. New road opponents include Duke and Notre Dame.

“We are excited for the opportunity to compete this fall,” head coach Mike Norvell said in a release. “I want to thank the ACC presidents, athletic directors and coaches for working together on a plan to move forward safely. Our team has been working hard this summer and we are all looking forward to beginning preseason camp this week. It’s important all of us do our part to ensure we can play football in a way that is safe for our players, coaches and fans this fall. Wear a mask, practice social distancing and wash your hands so we can all enjoy the sport we love very soon.”

The school also announced that seating capacity would be limited to between 20-25 percent for the season, meaning that maximum attendance would be somewhere between 15,000 and 20,000 people per game. According to the school, “The Seminole Boosters, Inc., and FSU’s Athletic Ticket Office will work with current 2020 season ticket holders to review their options as a result of the limited seating.”

Florida State is scheduled to open practice on Friday.

The schedule:

Date Opponent Location

Sept. 12 Georgia Tech Tallahassee

Sept. 19 Samford Tallahassee

Sept. 26 at Miami Miami Gardens, Fla.

Oct. 10 at Notre Dame Notre Dame, Ind.

Oct. 17 North Carolina Tallahassee

Oct. 24 at Louisville Louisville, Ky.

Nov. 7 Pittsburgh Tallahassee

Nov. 14 at North Carolina State Raleigh, N.C.

Nov. 21 Clemson Tallahassee

Nov. 28 Virginia Tallahassee

Dec. 5 at Duke Durham, N.C.