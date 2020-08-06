77ºF

Florida State’s reworked football schedule for 2020 released

Capacity to be restricted to 20-25% for home games

Cole Pepper, Sports anchor/reporter

TALLAHASSEE, FL - DECEMBER 2: A general view of a Florida State Seminoles Helmet on the field before the game against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Doak Campbell Stadium on Bobby Bowden Field on December 2, 2017 in Tallahassee, Florida. Florida State defeated Louisiana Monroe 42 to 10. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images) (2017 Don Juan Moore)

Florida State’s revised 2020 football schedule with ten ACC games and one non-conference home game was released Thursday.

The new schedule included all of the previous conference opponents, but ads Georgia Tech, North Carolina, and Virginia to the list of home games. New road opponents include Duke and Notre Dame.

“We are excited for the opportunity to compete this fall,” head coach Mike Norvell said in a release. “I want to thank the ACC presidents, athletic directors and coaches for working together on a plan to move forward safely. Our team has been working hard this summer and we are all looking forward to beginning preseason camp this week. It’s important all of us do our part to ensure we can play football in a way that is safe for our players, coaches and fans this fall. Wear a mask, practice social distancing and wash your hands so we can all enjoy the sport we love very soon.”

The school also announced that seating capacity would be limited to between 20-25 percent for the season, meaning that maximum attendance would be somewhere between 15,000 and 20,000 people per game. According to the school, “The Seminole Boosters, Inc., and FSU’s Athletic Ticket Office will work with current 2020 season ticket holders to review their options as a result of the limited seating.”

Florida State is scheduled to open practice on Friday.

The schedule:

Date            Opponent                                                                             Location

Sept. 12      Georgia Tech                                                        Tallahassee

Sept. 19      Samford                                                              Tallahassee

Sept. 26      at Miami                                                   Miami Gardens, Fla.

Oct. 10       at Notre Dame                                              Notre Dame, Ind.

Oct. 17       North Carolina                                                      Tallahassee

Oct. 24       at Louisville                                                      Louisville, Ky.

Nov. 7        Pittsburgh                                                            Tallahassee

Nov. 14       at North Carolina State                                        Raleigh, N.C.

Nov. 21       Clemson                                                              Tallahassee

Nov. 28       Virginia                                                               Tallahassee

Dec. 5        at Duke                                                            Durham, N.C.

