Gators Breakdown: SEC adjusting schedule | Could some Gators decide to opt-out? | Recruiting update

A jam-packed episode of Gators Breakdown!

With the SEC’s announcement of pushing the season start date back to September 26, the conference also announced an adjustment to fall camp to help maneuver around COVID-19.

Join David Waters and Will Miles (ReadandReaction.com) as they discuss what that means for the Gators’ preseason preparation.

Also, David and Will hit on:

Could some Gators decide to opt-out and not play this season?

Kamar Wilcoxson reclassifying

Desmond Watson's commitment

The Palmetto crew recruitment

