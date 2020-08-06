78ºF

Gators Breakdown: SEC adjusting schedule | Could some Gators decide to opt-out? | Recruiting update

How does the adjustment of fall camp affect the Gators?

David Waters, News4Jax

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 28: A General View of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium during the third quarter of the Towson Tigers Versus the Florida Gators on September 28, 2019 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
A jam-packed episode of Gators Breakdown!

With the SEC’s announcement of pushing the season start date back to September 26, the conference also announced an adjustment to fall camp to help maneuver around COVID-19.

Join David Waters and Will Miles (ReadandReaction.com) as they discuss what that means for the Gators’ preseason preparation.

Also, David and Will hit on:

  • Could some Gators decide to opt-out and not play this season?
  • Kamar Wilcoxson reclassifying
  • Desmond Watson's commitment
  • The Palmetto crew recruitment

