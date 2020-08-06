77ºF

Georgia ranked 4th, Florida 8th in preseason coaches poll

Cole Pepper, Sports anchor/reporter

JACKSONVILLE, FL - OCTOBER 27: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs and head coach Dan Mullen of the Florida Gators shake hands following a game at TIAA Bank Field on October 27, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
The college football coaches poll released on Thursday is dominated by the Southeastern Conference, with four of the top eight teams from the SEC, including 4th-ranked Georgia and No. 8 Florida.

Clemson grabbed the top spot, earning 38 first-place votes. Ohio State was chosen first by 17 coaches and came in at No. 2, followed by Alabama (four first-place votes), Georgia (none), and LSU (six).

The second five included Oklahoma, Penn State, Florida, Oregon, and Notre Dame.

SEC dominance continued in the second 10 with Auburn coming in at No. 11 and Texas A&M at 13, with Wisconsin, sandwiched between them.

Texas and Michigan rounded out the top 15.

UCF was the only, school from the Group of 5 conferences, coming in at No. 21.

The full poll (first-place votes in parentheses):

  1. Clemson (38)
  2. Ohio State (17)
  3. Alabama (4)
  4. Georgia
  5. LSU (6)
  6. Oklahoma
  7. Penn State
  8. Florida 
  9. Oregon
  10. Notre Dame
  11. Auburn
  12. Wisconsin
  13. Texas A&M
  14. Texas
  15. Michigan
  16. Oklahoma State
  17. USC
  18. Minnesota
  19. North Carolina
  20. Utah
  21. UCF
  22. Cincinnati
  23. Iowa
  24. Virginia Tech
  25. Iowa State

Others receiving votes: Tennessee; Boise State; Arizona State; Kentucky; Memphis; Baylor; Washington; Louisville; Miami (FL); Appalachian State; Navy; Virginia; Air Force; Mississippi State; TCU; Washington State; Tulane; California; UL Lafayette; SMU; Nebraska; Stanford; Pittsburgh; Kansas State; Indiana; Duke

