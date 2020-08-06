Georgia ranked 4th, Florida 8th in preseason coaches poll

The college football coaches poll released on Thursday is dominated by the Southeastern Conference, with four of the top eight teams from the SEC, including 4th-ranked Georgia and No. 8 Florida.

Clemson grabbed the top spot, earning 38 first-place votes. Ohio State was chosen first by 17 coaches and came in at No. 2, followed by Alabama (four first-place votes), Georgia (none), and LSU (six).

The second five included Oklahoma, Penn State, Florida, Oregon, and Notre Dame.

SEC dominance continued in the second 10 with Auburn coming in at No. 11 and Texas A&M at 13, with Wisconsin, sandwiched between them.

Texas and Michigan rounded out the top 15.

UCF was the only, school from the Group of 5 conferences, coming in at No. 21.

The full poll (first-place votes in parentheses):

Clemson (38) Ohio State (17) Alabama (4) Georgia LSU (6) Oklahoma Penn State Florida Oregon Notre Dame Auburn Wisconsin Texas A&M Texas Michigan Oklahoma State USC Minnesota North Carolina Utah UCF Cincinnati Iowa Virginia Tech Iowa State

Others receiving votes: Tennessee; Boise State; Arizona State; Kentucky; Memphis; Baylor; Washington; Louisville; Miami (FL); Appalachian State; Navy; Virginia; Air Force; Mississippi State; TCU; Washington State; Tulane; California; UL Lafayette; SMU; Nebraska; Stanford; Pittsburgh; Kansas State; Indiana; Duke