Jaguars CB Rashaan Melvin opts out for season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For the second time, a Jaguars’ free agent signing of 2020 has opted out of the season.

Cornerback Rashaan Melvin was signed by the Jaguars in April, but he informed the team Thursday he was opting out, an option available to him under the NFL’s guidelines for this season due to the pandemic.

The Jaguars are Melvin’s sixth NFL team. He signed a one-year contract with the Jaguars after playing last season for the Detroit Lions.

“Everyone has a different definition of what normal is to them,” said Jaguars’ head coach Doug Marrone, before the news of Melvin’s opt-out became public. “Everything that we’re doing is different. I guess you kind of just condition yourself to get used to what you’re doing now with the (increased medical and safety) protocols.

“I think if you in your mind, you could say to yourself, ‘Hey, when we get back to normal,’ I don’t know if that’s a good thought to have. Rather than saying, ‘Hey, here’s what we’re doing. Let’s do the best job we can with it.”

Previously, defensive lineman Al Woods also opted out for the 2020 season. Woods was signed to a one-year contract in April as well. Veteran special teamer and defensive end/linebacker Lerentee McCray also opted out.

The deadline for players to opt-out for the season. was 4 p.m. Thursday.