Florida adds Arkansas, Texas A&M to football schedule this year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida completed its regular season opponents list on Friday afternoon as the SEC wrapped up its new-look conference-only schedule.

The Gators will travel to Texas A&M and host Arkansas in 2020, the conference announced. The SEC announced last week that it would play a conference-only, 10-game schedule due to COVID-19 safety precautions. The dates and times will be announced by the SEC later. It intends to kick off the season on Sept. 26.

"We made every effort to create a schedule that is as competitive as possible and builds on the existing eight Conference games that had already been scheduled for 2020," said SEC commissioner Greg Sankey in a statement. "This schedule is a one-year anomaly that we have developed under unique circumstances presented by the impact of COVID-19."

Florida had SEC West games on the schedule already against LSU (at home) and then at Mississippi. Georgia added games against Mississippi State and then at Arkansas.

The Gators last played Arkansas in 2016, with the Razorbacks winning 31-10. They have faced Texas A&M four times, the last in 2017. The Aggies won that game, 19-17. The series between the two is tied, 2-all.

“The SEC office and Commissioner [Greg] Sankey have worked tirelessly to help its member schools and our student-athletes move forward given unprecedented circumstances; from putting together detailed medical plans, guaranteeing scholarships for athletes who wish to opt-out, to plotting a course for what seasons and schedules could look like, UF athletic director, Scott Stricklin said.”