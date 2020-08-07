75ºF

Gators Breakdown: Florida draws Texas A&M and Arkansas for 2020 

The match-up with former Gators' QB Feleipe Franks headlines new-look schedule

David Waters, News4Jax

Tags: Gators Breakdown, Gators Football, Dan Mullen, SEC, 2020, schedule, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Feleipe Franks
COLLEGE STATION, TX - SEPTEMBER 08: A general view of play between the Florida Gators and the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on September 8, 2012 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Since the SEC announced a 10-game conference schedule last week, Florida fans have waited to find out which two new non-divisional opponents would be added to the Gators’ schedule. The wait is over and Florida has drawn Arkansas and Texas A&M from the SEC West.

Join David Waters for this instant reaction episode as breaks down how the revised schedule affects Florida and the rest of the SEC.

