Gators Breakdown: Florida draws Texas A&M and Arkansas for 2020 

Since the SEC announced a 10-game conference schedule last week, Florida fans have waited to find out which two new non-divisional opponents would be added to the Gators’ schedule. The wait is over and Florida has drawn Arkansas and Texas A&M from the SEC West.

Join David Waters for this instant reaction episode as breaks down how the revised schedule affects Florida and the rest of the SEC.

