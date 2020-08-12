Gators Breakdown: Gators filling needs in secondary | Big Ten and Pac-12 postpone football

After the 2020 season is (hopefully) played, the Gators’ secondary could be having a mass exodus due to graduation and potential early-entrees to the NFL. It’s a good thing Florida has recruited well in the secondary and has added to that with the recent additions of Corey Collier and Jason Marshall.

David Waters is joined by Will Miles (ReadandReaction.com) to break down secondary recruiting and the outlook of those positions moving forward. Also the two discuss SEC scheduling and all the latest on the potential of no football being played in 2020.

