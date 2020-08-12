73ºF

Gators Breakdown: Gators filling needs in secondary | Big Ten and Pac-12 postpone football

Florida is recruiting at a high level to fill the void of upcoming secondary departures

David Waters, News4Jax

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 30: Kaiir Elam #5 of the Florida Gators celebrates after breaking up a pass against the Virginia Cavaliers during the first half of the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on December 30, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
After the 2020 season is (hopefully) played, the Gators’ secondary could be having a mass exodus due to graduation and potential early-entrees to the NFL. It’s a good thing Florida has recruited well in the secondary and has added to that with the recent additions of Corey Collier and Jason Marshall.

David Waters is joined by Will Miles (ReadandReaction.com) to break down secondary recruiting and the outlook of those positions moving forward. Also the two discuss SEC scheduling and all the latest on the potential of no football being played in 2020.

