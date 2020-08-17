Former Columbia High star Timmy Jernigan signs with Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Make that two local products coming home to play for the Jaguars this season.

Defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan signed a contract with Jacksonville on Monday morning, adding some much-needed reinforcements on a line that has been strafed with personnel losses.

It’s also a homecoming of sorts.

Jernigan played high school football at Columbia High School in Lake City under coach Craig Howard and the former four- and five-star player was one of the highest recruited players from the school. He signed with Florida State and played three seasons with the Seminoles before leaving early for the NFL draft.

Jernigan was a second-round pick of the Ravens in 2016 but was dealt to the Eagles the following offseason. Jernigan spent three seasons with the Eagles, including the Super Bowl win in 2017.

Jernigan joins Oakleaf High graduate Shaquille Quarterman as players who played their high school football in town to land with the Jaguars this season. Quarterman was a fourth-round pick of the Jaguars out of Miami in last April’s draft.

Jacksonville desperately needs quality defensive line help.

The Jaguars have parted ways with Calais Campbell and Marcell Dareus, had free agent signee Al Woods opt-out of the season due to COVID-19 and another free agent signee Rodney Gunter step away due to a heart condition. Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue has yet to sign his franchise tender with the team and is not in training camp.