Gators Breakdown: Schedule Reaction | 2020 fall camp starts

Florida gets their schedule as they hit the field to prepare for the 2020 season

David Waters, News4Jax

Tags: Gators Breakdown, Gators Football, Dan Mullen, SEC, 2020, schedule, Trevon Grimes, Kadarius Toney, Jacob Copeland
GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 28: A General View of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium during the third quarter of the Towson Tigers Versus the Florida Gators on September 28, 2019 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
We learned the 10 conference opponents last week for the 2020 Florida Gators, and now, we now “the when” of the Florida Gators 2020 football schedule.

Join David Waters and Nick de la Torre (GatorCountry.com) as they break down the 2020 schedule. Also, the two take a look at what Dan Mullen had to say as fall camp starts.

