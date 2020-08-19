Georgia sets stadium capacity at 20 to 25% for games, uncertain about tailgating

The SEC schedule came out on Monday night and bits and pieces of details about fans at games this season have come out across the conference, too.

On Wednesday, Georgia announced its plans for fans this season, saying that Sanford Stadium will be operating at “20-25% capacity” due to COVID-19. The Bulldogs said that “due to the reduced capacity, it is our goal to provide as many Hartman Fund donors, who have season tickets, with the opportunity to attend home game(s) this fall.”

Tailgating opportunities remain something still evolving.

That covers home games in Athens, Ga.

While no specifics on the game in Jacksonville against Florida have been mentioned, Georgia athletic director Greg McGarity expected the school’s ticket allotment for the Nov. 7 showdown to be roughly 9,000 tickets.

Jacksonville hasn’t said what capacity for that game will be — city sports and entertainment chief Ryan Ali said that decision would be coming in the next few weeks — but the Bulldogs are basing their share on the Jaguars’ stated plan of 25% capacity at TIAA Bank Field.

The Bulldogs will play four home games this season at Sanford Stadium, with their home opener on Oct. 3 against Auburn.

Ticket costs will be $150 per game ($75 per ticket and a $75 Hartman Fund contribution. They will be sold in blocks of four to “maximize inventory and maintain social distancing.”

McGarity said that decisions on tailgating will be decided on at a later date.

“Well, we outline in our note to our donors that we’ll make that decision a little bit later. I know Alabama has already come out and said no tailgating — Arkansas has, as well — but we’re going to wait and see,” he said. “We don’t have to make that decision right now but certainly as we near the first game, we’ll make those decisions about tailgating. We will just wait and make that decision a little bit later.”