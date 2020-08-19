78ºF

Report: Jaguars could be on verge of trading Yannick Ngakoue

Justin Barney, Sports editor

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, right, runs with the ball away from Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the second half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, right, runs with the ball away from Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the second half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Could a resolution for disgruntled Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue be on the horizon?

Michael Lombardi of The Athletic said as much on Wednesday afternoon, tweeting that “Jacksonville is extremely close to trading Yannick Ngakoue today or tomorrow, have a firm offer in place.”

If that report is accurate, then it would end a yearlong battle between the franchise and fifth-year player. Ngakoue has made his desire to leave the Jaguars clear during the offseason, taking to social media time and again to ask for a trade.

The Jaguars designated Ngakoue their franchise player, although he has yet to sign his tender. That deal would pay him more than $17 million this season.

Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell said last week that he had been in touch with Ngakoue, who recently fired his agent. Caldwell said that he preferred to keep the nature of those conversations private.

Ngakoue’s issue with the Jaguars popped up during training camp a year ago and has been boiling ever since. He has 37.5 career sacks since being drafted in the third round out of Maryland in 2016.

