Gators Breakdown: Does the outlook for the 2020 Gators change after revamped schedule? | Fall camp notes

It’s never easy playing in the SEC, and it just became more difficult with the revamped 10-game conference schedule for 2020.

Join David Waters and Will Miles (ReadandReaction.com) as the two discuss the difficulties of the schedule and how it affects Florida’s chances for a big season. Also, Dave and Will look back at what Mullen had to say in his latest press conference.

