82ºF

Sports

Gators Breakdown: Does the outlook for the 2020 Gators change after revamped schedule? | Fall camp notes

A 10-game conference schedule presents a difficult challenge

David Waters, News4Jax

Tags: Gators Breakdown, Gators Football, Dan Mullen, SEC, 2020, schedule, Trevon Grimes, Kadarius Toney, Jacob Copeland
COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 19: Head coach Dan Mullen of the Florida Gators reacts during their game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium on October 19, 2019 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 19: Head coach Dan Mullen of the Florida Gators reacts during their game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium on October 19, 2019 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) (2019 Getty Images)

It’s never easy playing in the SEC, and it just became more difficult with the revamped 10-game conference schedule for 2020.

Join David Waters and Will Miles (ReadandReaction.com) as the two discuss the difficulties of the schedule and how it affects Florida’s chances for a big season. Also, Dave and Will look back at what Mullen had to say in his latest press conference.

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Play | Stitcher

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.