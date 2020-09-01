Florida-Georgia football game gets 3:30 p.m. kickoff time this season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Start times and TV schedules have begun making their way out for SEC football teams.

On Tuesday, the SEC announced a handful of game times as well as the national TV schedule this season on CBS.

The Florida-Georgia game in Jacksonville was plugged into its typical 3:30 p.m. time slot on CBS. That game at TIAA Bank Field will be played on Nov. 7.

Georgia’s Oct. 17 game at Alabama will be an 8 p.m. kickoff on CBS.

A look at the Gators and Bulldogs schedules and kickoff times and TV networks that have been announced.

The SEC said that “additional kickoff times for early season games to be televised by ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and the SEC Network will be announced soon.”

FLORIDA

Sept. 26, Florida at Ole Miss, noon (ESPN)

Oct. 3, South Carolina at Florida, noon (ESPN)

Oct. 10, Florida at Texas A&M

Oct. 17, LSU at Florida, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN 2)

Oct. 24, Missouri at Florida

Oct. 31, OFF

Nov. 7, Florida vs. Georgia, at Jacksonville, 3:30 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 14, Arkansas at Florida

Nov. 21, Florida at Vanderbilt,

Nov. 28, Kentucky at Florida

Dec. 5, Florida at Tennessee

GEORGIA

Sept. 26, Georgia at Arkansas, 4 p.m. (SEC Network)

Oct. 3, Auburn at Georgia, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 10, Tennessee at Georgia

Oct. 17, Georgia at Alabama, 8 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 24, Georgia at Kentucky

Oct. 31, OFF

Nov. 7, Florida vs. Georgia, at Jacksonville, 3:30 p.m. (CBS)

Nov. 14, Georgia at Missouri

Nov. 21, Mississippi State at Georgia

Nov. 28, Georgia at South Carolina

Dec. 5, Vanderbilt at Georgia