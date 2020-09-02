Gators Breakdown: Hype continues to build for Kyle Trask

Last week SEC Network named Kyle Trask the SEC’s best returning quarterback. A few days after that, head coach Dan Mullen was pleased with Trask’s performance in a scrimmage. All this is culminating in what can be a season to remember for Trask and the Gators.

David Waters and Will Miles (ReadandReaction.com) are joined by Clark Brooks (SECStatCat.com) to take a deep analytical look at Trask and what the rest of the Gators do well or need to improve on. Also, Dave and Will discuss the latest fall camp news and early season TV times.

This episode of Gators Breakdown is brought to you by MyBookie. Bet this football season, use promo code “GATORS” and double your first deposit at http://bit.ly/MYB-GatorsBreakdown

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise at https://www.ebay.com/str/gatorsbreakdown

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Play | Stitcher