Gators Breakdown: Hype continues to build for Kyle Trask

Florida’s signal-caller is gaining more praise from coaches and media

David Waters, News4Jax

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 30: Kyle Trask #11 of the Florida Gators looks to pass against the Virginia Cavaliers during the first half of the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on December 30, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Last week SEC Network named Kyle Trask the SEC’s best returning quarterback. A few days after that, head coach Dan Mullen was pleased with Trask’s performance in a scrimmage. All this is culminating in what can be a season to remember for Trask and the Gators.

David Waters and Will Miles (ReadandReaction.com) are joined by Clark Brooks (SECStatCat.com) to take a deep analytical look at Trask and what the rest of the Gators do well or need to improve on. Also, Dave and Will discuss the latest fall camp news and early season TV times.

