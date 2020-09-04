FSU won’t allow tailgating for its home opener next Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tailgating won’t be allowed for fans at Florida State for the Seminoles’ home opener next Saturday.

The school announced that decision Friday afternoon.

Florida State hosts Georgia Tech on Sept. 12 in the opening game of the season. The school didn’t expand on if that restriction would stretch past its first home game.

“Given what is going on throughout the country and the number of COVID cases in Leon County, we have determined that for the safety of all involved we will not allow tailgating for the Georgia Tech game,” said FSU athletic director David Coburn.

“We will continue to monitor the situation, and if changes are warranted, we will adjust the policy accordingly.”

The school said that “patrons cannot raise tents, put up tables or use outdoor grills and cooktops in the parking lots for the Georgia Tech game. Patrons are asked to please proceed to the stadium gates, which open two hours prior to kickoff, once they exit their vehicle.”

The move was not completely unexpected as colleges around the country try and limit the potential for the spread of COVID-19 as football season prepares to start.

Florida State’s main rival, Florida, announced earlier this week that tailgating would not be permitted.