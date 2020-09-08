83ºF

Gators Breakdown: Mullen wants more consistency after scrimmage | QB room set for years 

The team is getting better, but the head coach wants to see the little things corrected  

David Waters, News4Jax

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 30: Head coach Dan Mullen of the Florida Gators talks with Kyle Trask #11 against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half of the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on December 30, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Florida held their second scrimmage of 2020 on Monday night, and while the team is improving, Dan Mullen states the team still has a ways to go.

Join David Waters as he discusses news and notes around the second scrimmage. Also, on this episode, David is joined by Denny Thompson from 6 Points QB Training and 1010 XL. Denny shares his thoughts on the QB room at Florida as well as what is going on at the QB position for Georgia.

