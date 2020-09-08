Gators Breakdown: Mullen wants more consistency after scrimmage | QB room set for years 

Florida held their second scrimmage of 2020 on Monday night, and while the team is improving, Dan Mullen states the team still has a ways to go.

Join David Waters as he discusses news and notes around the second scrimmage. Also, on this episode, David is joined by Denny Thompson from 6 Points QB Training and 1010 XL. Denny shares his thoughts on the QB room at Florida as well as what is going on at the QB position for Georgia.

