Jaguars remain in locker room during national anthem

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars remained in the locker room Sunday during the playing of “Lift Every Voice and Sing" and “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the team’s game against the Indianapolis Colts kicked off.

The Jaguars released a statement on their decision.

“We have decided to remain in the locker room during the pregame playing of ‘Life Every Voice and Sing’ and ‘The Star Spangled Banner’ to continue raising awareness of racial injustice against the Black community,” the statement reads, in part. “We understand that not everyone will agree with our position and demonstration, however we hope that all will seek to understand the reason for it. We all want the same thing: equality and justice.”

The Jaguars planning to stay in the locker room for star spangled banner today pic.twitter.com/V9p43F5EdV — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) September 13, 2020

CNN sports reporter and anchor Andy Scholes tweeted a photo showing the Colts' sideline, saying Colts head coach Frank Reich was the only person kneeling.

Just moments before the NFL’s 2021 season kicked off Thursday night, the Houston Texans remained in the locker room during the national anthem.

The Associated Press reported fans booed them when they emerged from the tunnel at its conclusion. The booing continued as the Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs walked to midfield and shook hands, their interlocked arms stretched from one end zone to the other during what was supposed to be a moment of silence.