Gators Breakdown: Justin Shorter cleared | We answer your questions

Shorter adds another piece in replacing last season’s WR production

David Waters, News4Jax

Justin Shorter - Fall Camp 2020
Justin Shorter - Fall Camp 2020 (University of Florida Athletic Association)

It’s well known the Gators have to replace a lot of wide receiver production from last year’s team. Florida received good news on that front as transfer Justin Shorter received clearance to play for the 2020 Gators.

David Waters is joined by Will Miles (ReadandReaction.com) to discuss the wide receiver group and what they’re looking for with Shorter now in the mix. Also, Dave and Will answer questions submitted by listeners as the season is just over a week away.

