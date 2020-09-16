Gators Breakdown: Justin Shorter cleared | We answer your questions

It’s well known the Gators have to replace a lot of wide receiver production from last year’s team. Florida received good news on that front as transfer Justin Shorter received clearance to play for the 2020 Gators.

David Waters is joined by Will Miles (ReadandReaction.com) to discuss the wide receiver group and what they’re looking for with Shorter now in the mix. Also, Dave and Will answer questions submitted by listeners as the season is just over a week away.

