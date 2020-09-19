Kenny Sanchez out at Menendez after just 2 games

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Menendez won its football game and lost its head coach.

The Falcons parted ways with Kenny Sanchez on Friday, an abrupt end to one of the biggest coaching hires of the offseason. Sanchez led Menendez (1-1) to a 28-3 win at Gainesville Eastside Thursday night.

By Friday morning, he was no longer the coach.

Separate sources told News4Jax that Sanchez’s dismissal stemmed from a situation that followed Menendez’s victory over Eastside.

Falcons athletic director Patrick Turner would not comment on the move, directing News4Jax to the district office. The district did not return a request for information.

Sanchez’s hiring was a stunner.

He was hired at Menendez in June and came with credentials like no other. Sanchez coached Las Vegas private school powerhouse Bishop Gorman in Nevada and had a 65-8 record, four consecutive state titles and a pair of USA Today national championships on his resume. Menendez won its first district title in its 20-year history last season under coach Kyle Skipper.

Skipper left in the offseason for a job out of state. When Turner came across Sanchez’s resume, he said that he couldn’t believe it.

If the move to hire him was surprising, Sanchez’s dismissal after just two games — and following a victory — was just as surprising.