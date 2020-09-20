Four takeaways: Jaguars showing resilience; defense needs more pressure

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars lost a 33-30 shootout in Nashville, falling to the Titans in Tennessee for the seventh straight year.

The Jaguars are now 1-1 on the season as they prepare for a Thursday night game at home against Miami. Here were my four biggest takeaways from the game:

Fun offense

New offensive coordinator Jay Gruden has found a way to tailor his West Coast offense to the skills of the Jaguars players. His creative use of wide receiver Laviska Shenault has been obvious. I also like the way he has played to Gardner Minshew’s strengths, using his mobility and accuracy on key plays.

The Jaguars outgained the Titans 480-354. If not for the four points that the Jaguars gave away, a field goal at the end of the half after a botched squib kick and a missed PAT, both by Josh Lambo, we may well be talking about the first place team in the AFC South.

Jaguars are a resilient team

In both games this season, the Jaguars have fallen behind early, then come back to tie or lead. While the Jaguars never led in this game, they did overcome a 21-7 deficit to tie the game at 30. Young teams don’t always show that kind of resilience. It’s a positive trait for Doug Marrone’s squad.

James Robinson is a steal

I would say that he was the steal of the draft, but since he wasn’t drafted, let’s just call him a rare find. Robinson followed up last week’s game where he totaled 90 yards of offense with a 16-carry, 102-yard game Sunday in Nashville. He also caught three passes for 18 yards. If this doesn’t convince you that you can find running backs anywhere, then nothing will.

Defense needs better pass rush

Ryan Tannehill dropped back to pass 29 times. He ran four times. The Jaguars sacked him only once. K’Lavon Chaisson tallied his first sack as a pro. The Jaguars must find a way to get more pressure. Josh Allen was credited with two quarterback hurries, and Taven Bryan was credited with one. That’s not enough. The Jaguars must find a way to make the opposing quarterback uncomfortable.