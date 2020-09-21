How are area players faring in the NFL this season? Take a look

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Through two weeks of the NFL season, quite a few players with area ties have contributed, including a career-first touchdown catch for Ribault’s Jakob Johnson on Sunday and a crunchtime interception by Creekside alum Darious Williams.

We take a look at how players on NFL 53-man rosters are doing this season.

Snap counts are taken from Pro Football Reference. Monday night’s game between the Raiders and Saints features just one local player who is not expected to contribute.

(Position, Player, Local tie, NFL team)

RB Mike Boone, Baker County, Minnesota: No offensive stats thus far, but has 2 tackles on special teams.

DB Justin Coleman, Brunswick, Detroit: Played in Week 1 loss to Bears and had a pass defended. Placed on injured reserve with hamstring injury after that game.

RB Deejay Dallas, Glynn Academy, Seattle: Has yet to make NFL debut.

LB Jarrad Davis, Camden County, Detroit: Former Gators star has 9 tackles through first 2 weeks. This hit below was one of the most violent in Week 2.

WR Isaiah Ford, Trinity Christian, Miami: Has 89 yards receiving on 9 catches, a great start for a player with 244 career receiving yards (all in 2019).

DE Marquis Haynes, University Christian, Carolina: Has played in both games and has a tackle.

RB Derrick Henry, Yulee, Tennessee: Has 200 yards rushing on 56 carries. Still looking for his first TD of 2020.

OL Rashod Hill, White, Minnesota: Logged 3 snaps on special teams.

DL Trysten Hill, Suwannee, Dallas: Has 6 tackles in 2 games.

TE Hayden Hurst, Bolles, Atlanta: Has 8 catches for 110 yards in first season with new team. Caught a 42-yard TD against Dallas in Week 2.

DL Timmy Jernigan, Columbia, Jacksonville: Has 2 tackles this season, both against the Titans in Week 2.

DE Darryl Johnson, Camden County, Buffalo: Has not logged any stats in 2 games.

FB Jakob Johnson, Ribault, New England: First career TD came in Week 2 loss to Seahawks, a 1-yard grab for former Trojans player. The German-born Johnson has quite the back story.

OL Solomon Kindley, Raines, Miami: Has started both games for Dolphins, logging 137 snaps.

S Trey Marshall, Columbia, Denver: Had 2 tackles in a Week 1 loss to the Titans.

CB Chris Milton, Charlton County, Tennessee: Has logged 24 snaps on special teams this season.

QB Nathan Peterman, Bartram Trail, Las Vegas: Has not logged playing time.

LB Shaquille Quarterman, Oakleaf, Jacksonville: Logged a solo tackle in Jaguars' 33-30 loss to the Titans.

K Cairo Santos, St. Joseph, Chicago: Is 3 of 4 on field goals and has hit all 5 of his PATs.

OL David Sharpe, Fletcher, Washington: Has not logged playing time.

CB Darius Slay, Brunswick, Philadelphia: Has 8 tackles and a tackle for loss for 0-2 Eagles.

LB Andre Smith, Trinity Christian, Buffalo: Promoted from practice squad for Week 2 game against Dolphins. Logged 16 special teams snaps.

OL Laremy Tunsil, Columbia, Houston: Started and played all 59 snaps in both Texans games.

DE DeMarcus Walker, Sandalwood, Denver: Has played 21 snaps in 2 games, but expected to miss time with a calf injury.

S Tracy Walker, Brunswick, Detroit: Has 11 tackles in 2 games, 2 tackles for loss and 3 passes defended.

CB Darious Williams, Creekside, Los Angeles: Fourth-year player is having a great season, including a crunchtime interception on Sunday in a 37-19 win over the Eagles. Has 5 tackles and a pass defended.

WR Javon Wims, White, Chicago: Has 3 catches for 18 yards. Had a 1-yard TD in a Week 1 win over the Lions.

QB John Wolford, Bishop Kenny, Los Angeles: Has not logged any stats while backing up Jared Goff.