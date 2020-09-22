Former Jaguars QB Blake Bortles headed to Broncos

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Former Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles is back in the NFL.

According to multiple reports, Bortles is signing a one-year contract with the Denver Broncos. He will serve as backup to Jeff Driskel. Starter Drew Lock will miss three to five weeks with a shoulder injury.

Bortles was a backup with the Rams last season, but wasn’t brought back in 2020 as Los Angeles went with John Wolford as the backup. Wolford is a former star at Bishop Kenny.

Bortles was a five-year starter for the Jaguars after being drafted No. 3 overall in 2014. He led Jacksonville to a surprising appearance in the AFC championship game in 2018 and signed a $54 million contract extension with the team after that.

His career tanked after that extension.

Bortles was benched in 2018 for Cody Kessler and released after the season. He was 24-49 as a starter in Jacksonville and remains another high draft pick whiff of general manager Dave Caldwell. Bortles attempted just two passes with the Rams.