Gators Breakdown: It’s game week! | Season predictions

A football season like no other is finally here

David Waters, News4Jax

GAINESVILLE, FL- SEPTEMBER 21: Head coach Dan Mullen of the Florida Gators looks on prior to the start of the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
We made it Gators' fans! 2020 hasn’t been kind, but something we all love is returning to help us forget about all the bad. Florida kicks off against Ole Miss on Saturday in a season of high expectations for the Gators.

David Waters is joined by Will Miles (ReadandReaction.com) to have a look at the new look Rebels with Lane Kiffin roaming the sidelines. Also, the two make some season predictions along the way.

