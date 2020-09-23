77ºF

Injuries hurting Jaguars: Kicker Lambo goes to IR; knee injury shelves Linder

Justin Barney, Sports editor

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo (4) is congratulated by offensive tackle Cam Robinson (74) after Lambo kicked a 35-yard field goal against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The most consistent player on the Jaguars is headed to injured reserve.

Kicker Josh Lambo will miss Thursday night’s primetime game against the Dolphins and will be placed on injured reserve with a hip injury. It is not thought to be season-ending. Lambo will miss at least three weeks due to the injury designation.

Starting center Brandon Linder will also miss the Miami game, coach Doug Marrone said on Wednesday. Linder suffered a knee injury in Sunday’s 33-30 loss to the Titans.

Those losses alone have the potential to be significant in the short term for the Jaguars (1-1).

Lambo has been one of the most consistent players on the team since being signed as a free agent. He has hit all three of his field goals this season, including a 50-yarder. Lambo is 6 of 7 on point-after tries.

At TIAA Bank Field, Lambo has been automatic. He’s never missed a field goal attempt at home (43 for 43).

Lambo replaced Jason Myers in 2017 and has been a marksman on kicks. He is 74 for 78 in his career with the Jaguars, including a career-long of 57 yards in 2018.

Brandon Wright, a rookie from Georgia State, will replace Lambo in the lineup.

