Jaguars sign veteran kicker Stephen Hauschka

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With Josh Lambo still on the Injured Reserve list and stop-gap signee Brandon Wright injured, the Jaguars have signed veteran kicker Stephen Hauschka to the active roster in advance of Sunday’s road game against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to multiple reports.

Hauschka, 35, spent the last three seasons kicking for the Buffalo Bills. Prior to that, he was the kicker in Seattle from 2011-2016 where he won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks. In his career, he has made over 85 percent of his field goal attempts with a long of 58, although last season in Buffalo, he made just one of five attempts from over 50 yards.

Lambo was placed on Injured Reserve after he missed an extra point and botched a squib kick that led to a Titans field goal in a three-point loss to Tennessee in Nashville. Under new rules in 2020, Lambo may return to the active roster after sitting out three games.

“He’s off crutches, so he’s walking around," Jaguars' head coach Doug Marrone said of Lambo. "We’ll just work on rehab and try to get him back as soon as we can.”

Wright was signed to fill Lambo’s shoes, but the former Georgia State kicker missed an extra point and injured his groin in the Jaguars' Thursday night loss to the Miami Dolphins.