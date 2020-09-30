Gators Breakdown: South Carolina Game Preview 2020 

The third ranked Gators look to go 2-0 on the season when they matchup with South Carolina in the first home game of 2020. The Gators also look to keep the passing game flying and to have a bounce back performance on defense.

David Waters is joined by Will Gunter (Co-host of The Early Game on 107.5 The Game in Columbia, SC) to preview the Gamecocks. David also shares listeners thoughts on the matchup.

