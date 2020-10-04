65ºF

Gators Breakdown: Game Reaction | Florida 38 - South Carolina 24

Florida moves to 2-0 with an inconsistent performance

David Waters, News4Jax

Tags: Gators Breakdown, Gators Football, Dan Mullen, SEC, 2020, schedule, kyle trask, South Carolina Gamecocks, Will Muschamp, Kyle Pitts
Kadarius Toney vs South Carolina. October 3rd, 2020
Kadarius Toney vs South Carolina. October 3rd, 2020 (University of Florida Athletic Association)

Florida moves to 2-0 on the season as the Gators defeat the South Carolina Gamecocks.

David Waters is joined by Nick de la Torre (Gator Country) and Graham Hall (Gainesville Sun) to review the up and down day. The offense had another fine showing while the defense showed a little improvement, but still left a lot to be desired.

