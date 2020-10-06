73ºF

Gators Breakdown: Mullen wants to see better finishes from Gators

Finishing plays and games a point of emphasis for Florida

David Waters, News4Jax

Brenton Cox and Chester Kimbrough during the Gators' 38-24 win against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. / UAA Communications photo by Evan Lepak
Florida has had a chance to put the game away in each of its first two wins, but Dan Mullen says the team has had issues closing out games on both sides of the ball.

David Waters is joined by Will Miles (Read and Reaction) to look at the closing issues, especially on defense, and other issues as the Gators move ahead to Texas A&M.

