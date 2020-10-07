Bobby Bowden hospitalized with COVID-19, report says

One day after announcing that he tested positive for the coronavirus, legendary Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden was hospitalized as a precaution, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

The Democrat quoted Bowden’s wife of more than 70 years, Ann, as saying it was a precaution due to fatigue and that the 90-year-old former coach was scheduled to undergo a chest X-ray among other tests.

"I feel sure he’s going to be OK,” Ann Bowden told the Democrat. "I am very positive. I am not an alarmist. He hasn’t been getting around much at all due to his leg; it has been pretty painful. He sleeps much of the day.”

Bowden was originally diagnosed after spending several weeks in the hospital being treated for an infection after having a procedure to remove skin cancer from his leg.

Bowden coached Florida State from 1976-2009, amassing 389 wins (twelve of which were vacated by the NCAA because an ineligible player played in the games), two national championships, and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2006.