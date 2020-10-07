Jaguars put CB Hayden on injured reserve list, get good news on other injuries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars got good and bad news on the injury front on Wednesday.

Jacksonville will be without starting cornerback D.J. Hayden for at least three games with a hamstring injury, a blow for an already banged up unit. But coach Doug Marrone said that he felt good with the progress of quite a few of the Jaguars' injured players.

“We’ll have some guys practicing today for different reasons, but the only one I don’t feel good about is D.J. Hayden,” coach Doug Marrone said. “Everyone else has a chance [to play]. So, I don’t want to say I feel great, but everyone else has a chance to play on Sunday, so I’m excited about that.”

Hayden was one of several players who were banged up in last Sunday’s 33-25 loss to the Bengals.

Rookie cornerback C.J. Henderson (shoulder), defensive end Josh Allen (knee), linebacker Myles Jack (ankle) and left tackle Cam Robinson (knee) were also injured in the game. None of those players practiced on Wednesday.

Marrone also said that safety Jarrod Wilson could potentially make a return soon. Wilson injured his hamstring in the season opener against the Colts and, by rule, had to miss the following three games.

“I think there’s a good possibility that he might be able to come up this week,” Marrone said.