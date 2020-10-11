NFL tinkers with Jaguars schedule after COVID-19 cancellation

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The NFL’s everchanging schedule shakeup due to COVID-19 continues, and this time, it affects the Jaguars.

Jacksonville’s game in Week 8 at the Los Angeles Chargers is moving to Week 7 (Oct. 25). The Jaguars will now have their bye during Week 8 on Nov. 1.

The change was made due to the postponement of the Week 5 game between Denver and New England due to COVID-19. That game now shifts to Oct. 18. Six games in total were affected by that change.

According to the NFL, the changes are:

The Denver Broncos at New England Patriots game will be played in Week 6 on Sunday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. on CBS.

The Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills Week 6 game moves from Thursday, Oct. 15 to Monday, October 19 at 5:00 p.m. on FOX/NFL Network/Amazon.

The New York Jets at Miami Dolphins game moves from Week 10 to Week 6 at 4:05 p.m. on CBS.

The New York Jets at Los Angeles Chargers game moves from Week 6 to Week 11 on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 4:05 p.m. on CBS.

The Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers game moves from Week 8 to Week 7 on Sunday, Oct. 25 at 4:25 p.m. on CBS.

The Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos game moves from Week 11 to Week 8 on Sunday, Nov. 1 at 4:05 p.m. on CBS.

The Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins game moves from Week 7 to Week 10 on Sunday, Nov.r 15 at 4:05 p.m. on CBS.

The Miami Dolphins at Denver Broncos game moves from Week 6 to Week 11 at 4:05 p.m. on CBS.