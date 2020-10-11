89ºF

NFL tinkers with Jaguars schedule after COVID-19 cancellation

Jacksonville’s bye week moves from Week 7 to Week 8

Justin Barney, Sports editor

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2019, file photo, rain drops are seen on the NFL logo on padding of a goal post at an NFL stadium. An NFL and players union-run fund that helps ailing retired players shut down its application process for nearly six months because of the coronavirus. That has irritated retirees who complained the league devoted resources toward safely starting the 2020 season on time but not to their medical needs. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The NFL’s everchanging schedule shakeup due to COVID-19 continues, and this time, it affects the Jaguars.

Jacksonville’s game in Week 8 at the Los Angeles Chargers is moving to Week 7 (Oct. 25). The Jaguars will now have their bye during Week 8 on Nov. 1.

The change was made due to the postponement of the Week 5 game between Denver and New England due to COVID-19. That game now shifts to Oct. 18. Six games in total were affected by that change.

According to the NFL, the changes are:

The Denver Broncos at New England Patriots game will be played in Week 6 on Sunday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. on CBS.

The Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills Week 6 game moves from Thursday, Oct. 15 to Monday, October 19 at 5:00 p.m. on FOX/NFL Network/Amazon.

The New York Jets at Miami Dolphins game moves from Week 10 to Week 6 at 4:05 p.m. on CBS.

The New York Jets at Los Angeles Chargers game moves from Week 6 to Week 11 on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 4:05 p.m. on CBS.

The Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers game moves from Week 8 to Week 7 on Sunday, Oct. 25 at 4:25 p.m. on CBS.

The Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos game moves from Week 11 to Week 8 on Sunday, Nov. 1 at 4:05 p.m. on CBS.

The Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins game moves from Week 7 to Week 10 on Sunday, Nov.r 15 at 4:05 p.m. on CBS.

The Miami Dolphins at Denver Broncos game moves from Week 6 to Week 11 at 4:05 p.m. on CBS.

