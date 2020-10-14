82ºF

Gators Breakdown:Florida vs LSU postponed due to COVID-19

Game tentatively rescheduled for December 12

David Waters, News4Jax

(Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
(Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images) (2018 Frederick Breedon)

After playing their first three games of the season with minimal impacts from COVID-19, Florida announced on Thursday that this Saturday’s game vs LSU is being postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

David Waters is joined by Graham Hall (Gainesville Sun) take a look at the events that led up to the announcement what the future may hold for the Gators' 2020 season.

