Jaguars trade 6th-round pick for Titans LB Kamalei Correa

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars made a trade on Wednesday afternoon, sending a sixth-round pick to the rival Titans for linebacker Kamalei Correa.

Jacksonville will also receive Tennessee’s seventh-round pick next year as part of the deal.

Correa was a second-round pick of the Ravens in 2016 and spent two seasons there before Baltimore traded him to Tennessee. He had a career-best season for the Titans in 2019, playing in all 16 games and posting 37 tackles and five sacks in the regular season.

This year, Correa has two tackles in two games.