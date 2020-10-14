85ºF

Report: Florida-LSU football game to be postponed due to COVID-19

Justin Barney, Sports editor

A general view of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium during the third quarter of the Towson Tigers Versus the Florida Gators on September 28, 2019 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida’s home game Saturday against LSU is being postponed due to COVID-19 numbers within the Gators program, according to a report from The Advocate’s Brooks Kubena.

A day earlier, Florida announced that it was pausing all football-related activities due to an increase in COVID-19 numbers among players. Those numbers were reported as low as five and as many as 19, according to various reports.

The Gators (2-1) were scheduled to host LSU (1-2) at 4 p.m. in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin is scheduled to meet the media at 2 p.m.

