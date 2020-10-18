Let the game begin: All Jaguars active players negative for COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The morning after the Jaguars canceled on-site activities after a player on the practice squad tested positive for coronavirus, the team said all Jacksonville players have received multiple negative tests and are eligible to play against the Detroit Lions in TIAA Bank Field on Sunday.

The Jaguars (1-4) host Detroit (1-3) on Sunday and plan to play as scheduled, but as a precaution, the Jaguars will be conducting all football-related activities remotely.

The Jaguars worked with the NFL to review tracing data while the player self-isolates.

The Jaguars are the fourth NFL team to deal with COVID issues in recent days, joining Atlanta, Indianapolis and New England.

The Patriots canceled practice Friday and later placed center James Ferentz on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He became the fifth player on the team to test positive for the virus.

The Colts had four positive tests that came up negative upon retesting. The Falcons returned to their facility one day after abandoning it because of a second positive.

New England already twice had the original Week 5 matchup against Denver postponed following four earlier positive coronavirus tests by players, including quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore. The game is scheduled for Sunday in Foxborough, Massachusetts, but now could be in jeopardy.

Might not play Sunday

The Jacksonville Jaguars could be without Pro Bowl receiver DJ Chark against Detroit on Sunday. Coach Doug Marrone listed Chark as questionable for the game.

If he can’t play, Chark would be sidelined for the second time in four weeks. Chark missed a Week 3 game against Miami with a chest/back injury. He sprained an ankle last week at Houston and was limited to three receptions for 16 yards.

He has 18 catches for 220 yards and three touchdowns this season.

Marrone also listed tight end Tyler Eifert (neck), defensive end Josh Allen (knee), linebacker Dakota Allen (foot) and defensive tackle Abry Jones (ankle/hamstring) as questionable for the game against the Lions.

Linebacker Myles Jack (ankle) and cornerback CJ Henderson (shoulder) were full go in practice on Friday and no longer listed on the injury report. Both sat out last week’s loss to the Texans.