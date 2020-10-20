74ºF

Gators Breakdown: Mullen tests positive for COVID | Where the offense can get better

At least 21 players and two staff members also test positive

David Waters, News4Jax

Dan Mullen during the Gators' game against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. / UAA Communications photo by Courtney Culbreath
All the headlines from Florida’s COVID situation culminated this past Saturday when Dan Mullen announced he had tested positive for the virus.

David Waters is joined by Will Miles (Read and Reaction) as the two discuss the COVID situation and the fallout from it. Also, while the Florida offense is among the nation’s best, Dave and Will nit-pick that side of the ball for even more improvement.

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

