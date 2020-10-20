Gators Breakdown: Mullen tests positive for COVID | Where the offense can get better

All the headlines from Florida’s COVID situation culminated this past Saturday when Dan Mullen announced he had tested positive for the virus.

David Waters is joined by Will Miles (Read and Reaction) as the two discuss the COVID situation and the fallout from it. Also, while the Florida offense is among the nation’s best, Dave and Will nit-pick that side of the ball for even more improvement.

