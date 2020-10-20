Jaguars bringing secure mail-in ballot box to TIAA Bank Field

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars are bringing the ballot box to TIAA Bank Field.

The team is partnering with the Duval County Supervisor of Elections Office to place a secure vote-by-mail ballot box at in Lot J at TIAA Bank Field. The ballot box will be in service for the final window of early voting, Oct. 26 through Nov. 1. It will be staffed by poll workers and will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Those who choose to use that ballot box in Lot J can drive up and put their ballot in the dropbox without leaving their car.

The general election is Nov. 3.

“We are excited to offer this service to our voters,” said Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan. “We are extremely proud of our partnership with the Jaguars family. They truly have gone the extra mile to make this opportunity successful.”

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is Oct. 24. Duval County had received more than 184,000 requests for mail-in ballots through Tuesday. That’s nearly 80,000 more than it received in the 2016 election. Mail-in ballots must be returned and in the office by 7 p.m. on Nov. 3.

“Our players, coaches and staff have dedicated themselves this season to learning about the critical significance of suffrage and the voting process in our country and region, and believe in the importance of ensuring everyone has an opportunity to have their voice heard whether that’s at the poll or by mail,” said Julian Duncan, Jaguars chief marketing officer and senior vice president of social responsibility and impact.