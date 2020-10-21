Gators announce nonconference basketball sked, host UNF on Dec. 16

College basketball season is coming into focus and the University of Florida announced its nonconference schedule on Wednesday.

The Gators will have nine non-SEC teams on their schedule this season, including a Dec. 16 game against the University of North Florida in Gainesville. It marks the sixth consecutive season those teams will have met. Florida beat the Ospreys 74-59 last year.

Florida will open its season at Mohegan Sun, facing Maine and Virginia in games on Nov. 25 and 27, respectively.

Florida will also travel to Oklahoma (Dec. 2), Florida State (Dec. 12) and the SEC/Big 12 Challenge at West Virginia (Jan. 30).

In addition to the UNF game at home, the Gators will host UConn (Dec. 6), Florida Atlantic (Dec. 19) and James Madison (Dec. 22).

Florida opens its SEC schedule Dec. 29 and 30.