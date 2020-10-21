Gators’ COVID-19 outbreak seems to be slowing down

Florida’s COVID-19 outbreak seems to be contained.

The 10th-ranked Gators reported four new positives since the middle of last week, when they postponed two games because of the novel coronavirus.

Florida reported 25 new cases Tuesday from the past week of daily testing, but athletic director Scott Stricklin said last Wednesday that 21 football players had tested positive. Coach Dan Mullen and at least two assistants also tested positive.

The Gators (2-1) were scheduled to host defending national champion LSU last week and Missouri this Saturday in the Swamp. The Southeastern Conference rescheduled both games because Florida would not have had at least 53 scholarship players available since so many guys were quarantined because of positive tests or because of contact tracing involving the highly transmissible virus.

Florida’s football team has had 31 positive tests in October. The school’s other sports have had just one positive this month.