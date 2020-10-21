Josh Lambo getting close to a return from injury for Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Kicker Josh Lambo has been designated to return from the Jaguars injury list, providing some hope that one of the most inconsistent positions on the team will soon get an upgrade.

That’s likely the best new Jaguars fans have heard in weeks. Jacksonville has 21 days to put Lambo back on the 53-man active roster.

Coach Doug Marrone said Monday that he felt good about Lambo getting back out on the field in practice this week.

Since Lambo went on the injured reserve list on Sept. 23 with a hip injury, the Jaguars have gone through a cycle of kickers with erratic results. Brandon Wright, Stephen Hauschka, Aldrick Rosas and Jon Brown have handled placekicking duties in Lambo’s absence. Their inconsistencies and injuries have forced Marrone to bypass sure-thing field goal attempts to try and convert on fourth down.

Lambo has been superb since signing with the Jaguars in October 2017. He is 74 for 78 on field goals in that span, including a perfect 44 for 44 in games at TIAA Bank Field.