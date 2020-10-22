Bobby Bowden continues improving after COVID-19 battle

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Bobby Bowden continues to recover from a positive test for COVID-19 and Wednesday, he released a statement on his health that included endorsements of President Donald Trump.

In a letter posted to social media and emailed elsewhere, Bowden said that he was treated for COVID-19 with Remdesivir, one of the same drugs used to treat the President’s COVID-19. Much of the letter reads as a political endorsement for President Trump.

The letter said, in part, "I want to thank all the many people who were thinking of and praying for me over the last few weeks. I just went through a battle with Covid-19 and God just want' ready to take me Home yet to be with Him.

“Most of you know, I’m 91 years old, and the fight was tough. But thanks to the help of Dr. Michael Forsthoefel and the support of Ann and my children, I beat it. I’ve had the chance to get a lot of wins in my life, but I really wanted to win this one because I wanted to be around to vote for President Trump. I have always said that the only think you can take to Heaven with you is your kids, and for 71 years of marriage, Ann and I have tried to live our lives and share our Christian Faith with then so that one day we will all be there together.”

Bobby Bowden's letter (2020 WJXT)

Bowden was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 5. He left the hospital Oct. 15 to return home. Bowden will turn 91 on Nov. 8, five days after election day.