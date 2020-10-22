Good news for Jaguars: Kicker Josh Lambo returns to lineup after hip injury

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars had a good-news, bad-news afternoon on the injury front.

Kicker Josh Lambo will make his return to the field on Sunday after missing a month with a hip injury. The bad news is that defensive tackle Abry Jones is headed to the injured reserve list with an ankle problem, nicking up a line that can’t afford bad news.

Lambo’s return as the best news in weeks for the Jaguars.

The kicking game suffered mightily with Lambo’s injury. Jacksonville used four different kickers in his absence and that void was noticeable on a weekly basis.

The loss of Jones hurts the defensive line rotation. While he only has eight tackles this season, Jones is a veteran and was one of only two defensive starters remaining from the Jaguars' AFC championship game team from 2017.

Jacksonville also called up rookie tight end Ben Ellefson from the practice squad, released kicker Jon Brown and defensive end Josh Mauro.