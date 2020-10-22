Vikings trade ex-Jaguars DE Ngakoue after 6 games

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – That didn’t take long.

Former Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, whom the team traded to the Vikings in late August for second- and fifth-round draft picks, is on the move once again.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Minnesota traded Ngakoue to the Ravens on Thursday morning for two draft picks, third- and fifth-round selections, just six games into his tenure.

The Vikings and Jaguars are both 1-5 and sinking. The Ravens have Super Bowl aspirations.

The fifth-round pick is in 2022 and can elevate to a fourth-round selection if Ngakoue makes the Pro Bowl, according to Sports Illustrated.

As it stands now, the Vikings' second-round pick which is now owned by the Jaguars, will be a selection in the mid- to late-30s. The Ravens' third-round pick will be in the late 80s or early 90s. Minnesota essentially rented Ngakoue for six games and a significantly worse draft position.

Ngakoue was off to a good start in Minnesota, recording five sacks in six games and forcing two fumbles.

In Baltimore, Ngakoue will be reunited with former Jaguars defensive lineman Calais Campbell.