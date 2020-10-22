81ºF

Vikings trade ex-Jaguars DE Ngakoue after 6 games

Justin Barney, Sports editor

Yannick Ngakoue of the Minnesota Vikings looks on before their game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on October 11, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images) (2020 Abbie Parr)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – That didn’t take long.

Former Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, whom the team traded to the Vikings in late August for second- and fifth-round draft picks, is on the move once again.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Minnesota traded Ngakoue to the Ravens on Thursday morning for two draft picks, third- and fifth-round selections, just six games into his tenure.

The Vikings and Jaguars are both 1-5 and sinking. The Ravens have Super Bowl aspirations.

The fifth-round pick is in 2022 and can elevate to a fourth-round selection if Ngakoue makes the Pro Bowl, according to Sports Illustrated.

As it stands now, the Vikings' second-round pick which is now owned by the Jaguars, will be a selection in the mid- to late-30s. The Ravens' third-round pick will be in the late 80s or early 90s. Minnesota essentially rented Ngakoue for six games and a significantly worse draft position.

Ngakoue was off to a good start in Minnesota, recording five sacks in six games and forcing two fumbles.

In Baltimore, Ngakoue will be reunited with former Jaguars defensive lineman Calais Campbell.

