Jaguars’ running back Ryquell Armstead out for season with COVID-19, report says

Cole Pepper, Sports anchor/reporter

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Ryquell Armstead, front right, makes a reception for a 3-yard touchdown in front of Indianapolis Colts safety Clayton Geathers (26) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Until this week, the Jaguars had only one active roster player on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, running back Ryquell Armstead. His case appears to be serious.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Armstead has been hospitalized twice since testing positive for the virus and will miss the rest of the season.

According to the report, Armstead “has suffered from a variety of complications connected to the virus, including significant respiratory issues, and has been hit harder than some expected.”

Coaches and teams are t allowed to comment directly on players' medical situations when dealing with COVID-19, but Marrone notes last month that he expected that “he’ll be out a while.”

As a rookie in 2019, Armstead flashed as Leonard Fournette’s backup. When the Jaguars waived Fournette, Armstead was already on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, clearing the way for James Robinson to become the starting running back.

