73ºF

Sports

Gators Breakdown: Does the outlook change for Florida after COVID outbreak?

Florida hits the field Saturday vs Missouri after two weeks off

David Waters, News4Jax

Tags: Gators Breakdown, Gators Football, Dan Mullen, SEC, 2020, COVID 19
Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. / UAA Communications photo by Courtney Culbreath
Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. / UAA Communications photo by Courtney Culbreath (© 2020 University Athletic Association, All Rights Reserved)

Will the Gators' offense stay hot?

Can the defense turn things around?

Those are questions surrounding Florida after the team was hit hard by COVID-19.

David Waters is joined by Will Miles (Read and Reaction), Neil Blackmon (Saturday Down South), and Malik Grady as the group discusses the outlook for Florida’s season after the outbreak.

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise at https://www.ebay.com/str/gatorsbreakdown

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Play | Stitcher

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.