Gators Breakdown: Top LB, Jeremiah Williams, commits to Florida. Are more commits on the way soon?

There’s only a few spots left to fill the 2021 class

David Waters, News4Jax

Top 2021 LB from Alabama pledges to the Gators
The Gators received some big news on the recruiting front when LB, Jeremiah Williams, committed to play for Florida.

David Waters is joined by Corey Bender (Gators Territory – Rivals) to break down the commitment of Williams and how Florida might finish off the 2021 class.

